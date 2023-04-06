Saving Lives and Breaking Barriers: The Inspiring Story of Dr. Cassan Blake in Field of Breast Health

NBC6 wants to highlight the exceptional work of Dr. Cassan Blake, a surgical oncologist who is a true pioneer in the field of breast health.

Head of Breast Surgical Services at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, Dr. Blake's commitment to her patients and dedication to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities make her an inspiration to women everywhere.

Dr. Blake's passion for surgery began at a young age.

"Becoming a surgeon was actually a lifelong dream of mine. I'm not quite sure how I decided at the age of 5 that I told my family that I was going to be a surgeon, but that's a true story," she shared in an interview.

Her specialties include breast cancer prevention and assessment, overseeing the breast cancer surgery program, and overall breast health.

"Being a good healthcare provider requires you to listen and to educate as part of what you offer patients," Dr. Blake stated.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the world, making up nearly 13 percent of all cancers, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International. Dr. Blake's work is incredibly important in the fight against this disease.

One of Dr. Blake's patients, Cindy Weinberger, shared her experience with the surgeon.

"She is the perfect combination in-between giving it to you straight, if you want to know what's going on, she tells it to you direct, but there's a compassion in her directness," Weinberger said.

Dr. Blake is making a real difference in the lives of her patients, offering guidance, support, and expert medical care every step of the way. Her commitment to her patients' well-being is a testament to her dedication and passion for her work. She is also a wife and mother who continues to balance the everyday routine of being a female while making strides in her field as a surgeon.

Dr. Blake hopes to be an inspiration to women everywhere, showing that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. As breast cancer continues to affect so many lives, Dr. Blake's contributions to the field of surgical oncology are truly lifesaving.