Police blocked off the Sawgrass Expressway Thursday in Coral Springs due to an "active investigation."

Both directions of the Sawgrass Expressway were shut down from US-441 to Coral Ridge Drive. Police opened both directions shortly after.

Police did not specify what they were investigating.

We are currently working an active investigation in the area of Sawgrass and University. Be advised University and Wiles is shut down Northbound as well as the Sawgrass Expressway from 441 to Coral Ridge Drive in both directions! Please seek alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/bIEvJ3O7MS — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) October 13, 2022

Further details were not available.