Scandalous study names Miami as OnlyFans capital in the US

Miami has earned a new title — and it’s a scandalous one. The Magic City has been crowned the OnlyFans capital of the U.S., according to a new study that found that most models on the site are right here in Miami.

OnlyFans.com is an 18 and older subscription platform empowering creators to own their full potential, monetize their content and develop authentic connections with their fans.

“Now when I have something that is more spicy — meaning videos, in my case — I do shoot nude," said OnlyFans creator Heloine Moreno. "I do shoot with partners sometimes, I don't consider myself a porn star or anything."

Moreno has posted more than 1,000 times and has over 1,500 pictures and videos. And like other OnlyFans creators, her subscribers pay a monthly fee for access to her content.

“My subscription is $12. And some people be like, 'OMG, so you sell yourself for $12?' No, you post on your feed certain pictures and videos you want those subscribers of $12 to see it," she said.

Moreno is one of at least 4,912 content creators living in Miami. That’s the most models in any U.S. city per capita. The data was put together by Men's health and supplement site Madhouse Labs using profile location information from OnlyFans as well as population data from the U.S. Census.

“I think with the people in Miami already working music videos, already working commercial in bikini suits and all these things that show off skin, it's not really hard to go from one thing to another," Moreno said.

Moreno started OnlyFans after being featured in a naked spread on Playboy.

A typical month has her making $9,000 and she’s in the top 5% of performers.

Moreno also launched a modeling consulting company to help other models succeed. She said the platform gives her more autonomy, freedom and beats a 9-to-5 job.

“But I think, when I went into this business, the freedom that it gives me to be my own boss, it allows me to make as much money as I can, to hustle and make the most that I can," said Moreno.

And while workers on OnlyFans have more control over their content than if they were employed by a porn production company, that also means working without the rules and practices of that industry.

Lowi is also an OnlyFans model who also lives in Miami. He posts pictures and videos and regularly checks in with his fans. His highest-paid month was $28,000.

“My whole life, I've had different kinds of jobs, especially when I came to U.S.," said Lowi. " I worked in construction, delivery, restaurants, and as a cleaner."

But by far, Lowi’s most successful and favorite job is as an OnlyFans creator.

“I find myself on the platform to create my own content and to be my own boss," he said.

Lowi says the platform has given him the freedom to pursue and achieve his dreams.

“First of all, I would like to buy a house here. This is something so important to me," he said. "Help my family and friends to make some dreams come true."

The second city with the most OnlyFans models is Las Vegas. We reached out to OnlyFans about the study. The company says it can’t verify the findings because they don’t divulge the locations of its content creators.