Scattered Morning Showers, Nicer Afternoon as Temps Remain Hot, Humid

If you are planning to take your family out for a beach day this Sunday, NBC 6 recommends heading out in the afternoon.

After a beautiful Saturday, Sunday’s weather is a bit more unsettled to start the day, but should end very nicely for most of South Florida.

Expect scattered morning storms that become isolated in afternoon, mainly for our inland areas, leaving the beaches dry after lunchtime.

It will be typically hot and humid with a high of 92° and feel-like temps 100-105°.

Hurricane Henri will make landfall around lunchtime anywhere from the eastern tip of Long Island to coastal Connecticut or Rhode Island as a very strong tropical storm or borderline Category 1 hurricane.

Parts of the Northeast could see up to 10” of rain.

A storm surge is likely on the Long Island Sound side of New York City all the way to Cape Cod. Wind will be an issue at landfall but the storm will quickly lose strength and transition into a big rain storm over the next 36 hours.