Scattered Rain Chances Saturday as Hurricane Ida Continues Toward Louisiana

If you are planning to head outside this Saturday, NBC 6 recommends you pack an umbrella just in case.

As Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen and move toward Louisiana, the outer bands of rain and wind will graze South Florida today with higher chances closer to Key West and much more widely scattered toward Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Overall rain chances are at 30% with a high of 90°.

It will be a breezy day with 20 mph gusts and dangerous rip currents are expected at the beach.