South Florida

Scattered Rain Chances Saturday as Hurricane Ida Continues Toward Louisiana

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you are planning to head outside this Saturday, NBC 6 recommends you pack an umbrella just in case.

As Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen and move toward Louisiana, the outer bands of rain and wind will graze South Florida today with higher chances closer to Key West and much more widely scattered toward Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Overall rain chances are at 30% with a high of 90°.

It will be a breezy day with 20 mph gusts and dangerous rip currents are expected at the beach.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBroward
