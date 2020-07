Today will be the wetter half of the weekend, and Sunday will be the better half of the weekend.

Expect scattered showers and storms at any time today from late morning through early evening.

It will be very warm with highs in the mid 90s, which will be close to setting some records.

Rain chances today are at 60% and drop to 30% Sunday.

