A school bus was involved in a crash in Davie Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of Griffin Road and Southwest 73rd Avenue.

Footage showed the school bus apparently struck in the rear by an SUV, which had front end damage.

One person was taken out of the SUV and put in the back of an ambulance, but it was unknown if there were any other injuries.

The eastbound lanes of 7400 Griffin rd. will be shut down until further due to an accident. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) February 3, 2020

