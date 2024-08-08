School resource officers will stay in Pembroke Pines elementary schools until December

The Pembroke Pines City Commission met late into the night Wednesday to decide whether school resource officers, or SROs, will be in its elementary schools at the start of the school year Monday.

It was decided that the SRO program would stay in place until winter break in the city's elementary schools. The commission will have further conversations with the superintendent.

The vote came after Commissioner Michael Hernandez made a motion to have SROs in the nine Pembroke Pines elementary schools until winter break.

Several parents, grandparents, school employees, and custodians spoke at Wednesday’s commission meeting. They expressed that they feel more comfortable with school resource officers in their child's school than an armed guardian.

Armed guardians have to have hours of training, experience as a sworn law enforcement or military experience, etc.

Broward County Schools Police made a presentation that would keep two SROs in its high schools, one Broward County Public School police officer in its three middle schools, and a guardian in each of its nine elementary schools with a floating police officer.

“The guardian program, for what it is, it works for some communities, it doesn't work in Pembroke Pines,” Commissioner Jay Schwartz said.

“For the safety of my children I feel more confident with the SROs,” one parent said.

“Having an armed guardian is not the same,” another parent said.