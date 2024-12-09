Search continues for suspect who stabbed and robbed Amazon driver in Fort Lauderdale

Police are still searching for a suspect who stabbed and robbed an Amazon delivery driver in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Northwest 10th Terrace.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the driver's vehicle had been disabled by a flat tire when he was approached by an unknown suspect who brandished a knife and stabbed him.

Police said the suspect took one of the driver's personal items and fled. They're also looking into whether he took anything out of the truck

Surveillance footage from a nearby home showed the driver knocking on a door for help after he'd been stabbed.

The video shows the driver lift his shirt, looking at the wound, then running off when nobody answered the door.

He ended up at a nearby convenience store where the employees immediately gave him assistance.

"For us, life is first, save a life first, no matter what," the store's owner, Asim Roi, told NBC6. "They called me, I said 'you don’t need to call me, just call the 911 first to help him out' so he called and thank God and thank the police department, they come right away to take care of him."

The driver ended up in a local hospital in serious condition, but was expected to survive.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said they're supporting the driver and police in the investigation. The spokesperson added that drivers are instructed to never make a delivery if they feel unsafe, and that Amazon provides 24-hour, seven days a week support for drivers to help them make deliveries and that drivers receive de-escalation and safety training as well.

Police said they're searching for the suspect involved.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the incident appears to be random," police said in a statement Monday. "We know the vehicle was disabled due to a flat tire at the time of the incident. The flat tire does not appear to be intentional at this time however the investigation remains ongoing and this information is subject to change."