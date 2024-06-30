Missing persons

Search for missing toddler last seen in South Miami

She might be traveling with Christine Betancourt, 41, in a gray 2021 Volvo XC90, with the Florida Tag IEX419.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are searching for a toddler reported missing from South Miami since Monday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released a Missing Child Alert for 3-year-old Shea Eminhizer, who was last seen in the area of Southwest 78th terrace and Manor Lane.

She might be traveling with Christine Betancourt, 41, in a gray 2021 Volvo XC90 with the Florida Tag IEX419.

Do not approach them if you see them, but, instead contact law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

