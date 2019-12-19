Florida

Suspect Caught, Killed After Shooting Florida Police Captain

The shooting prompted a large manhunt Thursday that ended after a helicopter pilot saw the 38-year-old suspect Jayson Colvin hiding under a canoe.

Jayson Colvin
Eustis Police

A Florida police captain was shot near a gas station Thursday, prompting a manhunt that ended with the suspect being shot and killed.

A sheriff's helicopter pilot spotted Jayson Colvin hiding under a canoe near a lake. Colvin took off as a SWAT team approached, but officers saw Colvin and a gun battle ensued, said Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell.

Authorities didn't say who fired first. Colvin, who has a lengthy arrest record, was pronounced dead on scene.

Local

Hialeah 8 hours ago

Dentist Who Was Shot Outside of Hialeah Office Dies

Coral Springs 14 hours ago

Woman Accused of Coral Springs Killing Now Facing Lesser Charge

"Officers located him, engaged him and he is deceased," Eustis police Officer Lauren Brown said.

Winheim was at a nearby gas station earlier Thursday when he reported hearing gunshots. The Orlando Sentinel reports he saw Colvin speed off and began following him. Colvin pulled over and started firing as Winheim approached. The bullet was lodged in Winheim's back, said Eustis police Chief Gary Calhoun.

Winheim, a 10-year-veteran of the department, was alert and talking, and was reported in stable condition at the hospital. His wife was with him.

The shooting prompted a massive manhunt for 38-year-old Colvin involving several agencies. 

Winheim was in uniform but wasn't wearing a body camera and didn't have a dashcam in his unmarked car.

Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us