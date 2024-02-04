Miami-Dade

Semi-truck flips over amid severe weather across Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue urged residents to remain off the roads or drive with extra caution as gusty winds left debris scattered on streets Sunday

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A semi-truck was spotted flipped over following some gusty winds and other rough weather across Miami-Dade County on Sunday.

Video showed crews working to get the truck back up after falling onto its side near Krome Avenue and southwest 136th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue urged residents to remain off the roads or drive with extra caution, as gusty winds may cause roads to be blocked by debris.

Videos shared with NBC6 also showed heavy rain and wind in South Florida areas including Brickell, Midtown, Westchester and Miramar amid the severe thunderstorms.

Dry weather moved in Sunday afternoon, before rain is expected to fire back up on Monday.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeWeathersevere weather
