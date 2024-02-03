South Florida sees heavy winds and rain amid severe Sunday storms

A Tornado Warning was issued for Miami-Dade Sunday morning, while parts of South Florida remained under a Tornado Watch until around midday, due to rough weather.

A Severe Thunderstorm warning was in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward counties, with the worst of the storms expected dying down around noon.

All watches and warnings expired by midday; however, some wind gusts were still being reported. One gust of 67 mph was reported near Miami around noon.

Videos were sent into NBC6 throughout Sunday morning, showing heavy rain and wind in areas like Brickell and Midtown in Miami, and Miramar in Broward.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Dry weather is set to move in Sunday afternoon, before the rain fires up again on Monday.