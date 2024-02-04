Videos show impact of Sunday thunderstorms across South Florida

Severe Sunday-morning storms quickly swept through parts of South Florida -- bringing heavy rains, strong winds and even a tornado warning in Miami-Dade County.

Videos shared with NBC6 show heavy rain and wind in areas like Brickell, Midtown, Westchester and Miramar amid the severe thunderstorms.

Video from an NBC6 viewer in Westchester showed backyard damage -- including a transformer leaning down in the yard. Thousands were without power in Miami-Dade following the morning storms, according to FPL.

All watches and warnings expired by midday; however, some wind gusts were still being reported. One gust of 67 mph was reported near Miami around noon.