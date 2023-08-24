Serial burglar duo accused of multiple thefts in Hialeah, Miami Springs: Police

A man and woman accused of multiple burglaries and package thefts in Hialeah, Miami Springs and possibly elsewhere have been arrested, police said.

Jandry Placeres, 31, and Karla Atencio Martinez, 25, were arrested early Thursday on burglary and grand theft charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to arrest reports, Placeres and Atencio Martinez were arrested in connection with a bicycle theft at a home on E. 8th Avenue in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police, Miami Springs Police Flyers from Hialeah and Miami Springs Police regarding Jandry Placeres and Karla Atencio Martinez

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The victim said he was in his living room when he saw a shadow outside his window then spotted a man crouching near his bicycles and another person hiding behind his truck, the reports said.

The victim called police and walked outside as the man fled with his bicycle, the reports said.

Officers responded and searched the area, and found Placeres and Atencio Martinez with the man's bicycle, the reports said.

Placeres and Atencio Martinez are facing similar charges in another burglary in Miami Springs.

Miami Springs Police had released video of the pair allegedly stealing two bicycles from a home.

A Hialeah Police flyer from July said Placeres and Atencio Martinez had also been wanted in connection with multiple package thefts.

Placeres and Atencio Martinez were booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.