Serial Shoplifting Suspect Jailed After Broward County Stores Targeted

A North Lauderdale man is facing several grand theft charges for a series of store thefts in May.

Denzel Ezekiel Xavier Wilson, 23, was arrested Tuesday and remains in the Broward County Jail without bond.

According to the arrest reports, Wilson walked into a Best Buy store in Plantation May 29 and grabbed several baby monitors and watches worth $1,178 and left without paying.

Before that, Wilson and alleged accomplice Curtis Lee Plummer, 44, entered a Walmart in Coral Springs May 25 and stole several electronics worth nearly $2,760 then drove off in a waiting car. Both were stopped and arrested. They were later released on bond, records showed.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Wilson and Plummer visited a Coral Springs Target Superstore twice on May 23 making off with a combined $3,809 worth of merchandise, police said.

Wilson and two other people walked into a Target store in Davie on May 21 and among the merchandise stolen were a dozen packages of Nicorettes, a massager, an Apple TV, and two calculators worth nearly $1,232 total. The trio escaped in a silver Cadillac XT5, the report stated.

Prior to that, Wilson and Plummer entered the Target Superstore in Coral Springs and filled a shopping cart with nearly $1,507 worth of items and fled in a vehicle, police said.

Wilson and Plummer hit the Walmart in Coral Springs May 4 and drove off with almost $1,657 worth of merchandise, investigators said.

Wilson was recognized and identified from surveillance video.

Plummer was arrested July 1 and remains in the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $142,500 for grand theft, retail theft and other charges. He is also being held to face charges in St. Lucie County, records show.