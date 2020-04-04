Seven Residents Test Positive for COVID-19 at Miami Nursing Home

Seven residents at a Miami nursing home have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials with the nursing facility confirmed on Saturday.

According to Jackson Memorial Health System, the residents lived in Jackson Memorial’s Long-Term Care Center.

Officials say they are working with Florida’s Department of Health to implement “emergency procedures” to protect and test the other 169 residents.

“The residents and their families are being notified of our comprehensive remediation plan as we remain committed to the safety of our patients and staff,” Jackson Health officials said. “For several weeks, we have taken every precaution possible to protect our staff and the vulnerable patient population at our nursing homes, including restricting all visitors, taking the temperature of every employee as they enter the facility, requiring everyone to wear a mask at all times, and discontinuing all group activities.”

Jackson says the seven residents have been transported to its hospitals for monitoring and medical care, despite most not being symptomatic.