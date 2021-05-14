Businesses Divided in Mask-Wearing Policies Despite New Guidance From CDC

While several people in South Florida are applauding the CDC's decision to relax mask-wearing restrictions for vaccinated people, many businesses aren't budging when it comes to changing their policy.

Big retailers don't want to ask questions, so many will keep mask mandates in place, said Susan Norton, an employment attorney.

"They don't want to get into that for many good reasons, how would you even know if people are telling you the truth? It's just easier to wear a mask to protect everyone," Norton said.

According to the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a mask or maintain social distancing in small or large groups. But for those are not vaccinated, mask and social distancing precautions are still in place.

Facial coverings are still required to shop at stores like Publix, Target, and CVS Pharmacy. But in a shift from other major retailers, Walmart announced Friday that customers who are fully inoculated against COVID-19 will not need to wear a mask in stores, according to CNBC.

The change also applies to Walmart's membership club, Sam's Club.

The supermarket giant did not disclose how it plans to verify who is or isn't vaccinated. They also said masks will be required if they are mandated by state or local laws.

Many South Floridians said they are still wearing masks in public places -- especially if a store mandates that you wear a facial covering.

"I think you're going to have to wait to see what businesses and the country is going to do, as long as the sign is up for the store I'm going to continue to wear the mask, as long as the sign says to wear the mask," said Cheryl Phillips outside of a Fort Lauderdale Publix.

And the law says private businesses can keep those requirements as long as they wish.

"You see policies with no shoes, no service, you have to wear a shirt, it's the same concept and so far masks haven't been prohibited, so I don't see the government stepping in," Norton said.

Masks are still required when traveling by plane, train or bus, or at the airport, according to the TSA.