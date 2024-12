Several injuries were reported after a crash involving an SUV and a Miami-Dade County bus on Monday night.

The crash happened after 8 p.m. near Northwest 71st Street and 21st Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Paramedics said seven patients were involved and that they transported 2-3 people to hospitals.

The extent of their injuries was unknown.

Further information was not available.