Several minors arrested after allegedly stealing car in Miramar, baling out in Miami Gardens

Five minors were taken into police custody on Saturday night after trying to bail out of a traffic stop -- involving a stolen vehicle.

Officers followed a stolen white car from Miramar to Miami Gardens, but when they tried to conduct a traffic stop, five minors reportedly bailed out.

Police originally spotted the stolen car near Douglas and County Lines Roads in Miramar. The traffic stop was attempted at NW 32nd Avenue and 205th Terrace.

All five juveniles were taken into custody shortly after the bailout. Possible charges have not yet been released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.