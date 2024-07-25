14 people rescued after 26-foot boat capsizes in Biscayne Bay

Fourteen people were rescued from a 26-foot boat that capsized in shallow water in Biscayne Bay Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said the vessel with 14 people aboard was partially submerged and taking on water at around 8:36 p.m. west of Key Biscayne near Crandon Marina.

Miami Fire Rescue took three adults from the boat to Crandon Marina Park. FWC took the remaining occupants onto their boat.

No one was injured, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear why the boat capsized.