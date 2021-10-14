‘She Was Radiant': Funeral Thursday for Slain College Student Miya Marcano

Miya Marcano, the slain college student who made national headlines before her body was found following a massive search, will be laid to rest Thursday in South Florida.

The funeral service for Marcano will take place at the Cooper City Church of God beginning at 11 a.m.

The funeral procession is expected to leave the Church of God and travel to Bailey Memorial Gardens in North Lauderdale.

Hundreds of people attended a wake Wednesday night for the 19-year-old, with many describing her as "loving," "fun," and as having a bright future that was cut short.

"She traveled, she laughed, she was confident," one family member said. "She was so beautiful. She was radiant and vibrant."

The funeral services for slain college student Miya Marcano will take place in South Florida beginning Wednesday night. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports

The body of Marcano was found earlier this month in Orlando following a week-long search.

Authorities said Marcano vanished on the same day a maintenance man improperly used a master key fob to enter her apartment. Her family reported her missing after she missed a flight home to South Florida on Sept. 24.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina previously said Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked, is considered the "prime suspect." Caballero, 27, apparently killed himself; his body was found three days after Marcano was last seen.

Newly released video shows the family of Miya Marcano confronting the man authorities said was the prime suspect in her killing shortly after she went missing in Orlando and before he killed himself. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports

Marcano had repeatedly "rebuffed" romantic advances by Caballero. Detectives spoke to Caballero after the Valencia College student was reported missing, but had no evidence to detain him at that time. They obtained a warrant for his arrest after learning he had entered her apartment before she disappeared. His body was then found inside a garage.

Marcano graduated from Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines last year, and was attending Valencia College.