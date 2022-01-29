Shelters Open to Keep Homeless Warm Amid South Florida Cold Front

As a strong cold front brings historic low temperatures to South Florida on Saturday, Jan. 29 and Sunday, Jan. 30, shelters are opening their doors in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties to help the homeless stay warm.

As a result of the front, actual temperatures in Miami and Fort Lauderdale will be around 39 degrees and feels-like temperatures could fall into the 20s.

Broward County

In response to the weather warnings, Broward County has declared a 2-Day Cold Weather Emergency from 6 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Monday.

According to a statement from the Town of Davie's Public Information Office, homeless persons are advised to report to the following locations no later than 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday:

Fort Lauderdale : The Salvation Army (1445 W. Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale)

: The Salvation Army (1445 W. Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale) Hollywood : The South Homeless Assistance Center (2056 Scott Street, Hollywood)

: The South Homeless Assistance Center (2056 Scott Street, Hollywood) Pompano Beach: Broward Partnership Center (1700 Blount Road, Pompano Beach)

Please note that space is very limited in these shelters.

A bus will leave from The Salvation Army at 1445 W. Broward Boulevard on Saturday and Sunday nights at 5:45 p.m. to transport individuals to another location. You must be at The Salvation Amy no later than 5:30 p.m. in order to get on the bus.

According to the Davie PIO's statement, if the weather forecast changes to predict warmer or colder conditions, cold weather emergency shelter nights may be canceled or extended.

If there are changes to this declaration, they will be issued no later than 1 p.m. on the date of the event, according to the statement.

If you have any questions or need additional information on the homeless plan for your area, contact the Homeless Helpline at 954-563-4357.

Miami-Dade

The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust (HT) has activated its Cold Weather Emergency Plan and has opened shelters for the homeless population as of Friday, Jan. 28 at 2:00 p.m.

According to a statement from the Miami-Dade County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), they are coordinating with the HT to deploy additional cots, blankets, and meals to increase shelter capacity across the county.

If you require assistance with Cold Weather Sheltering, please contact the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust Helpline at 1 (877) 994-HELP (4357) or (305) 375-CARE (2273).