Shooting at Aventura Mall Sends Shoppers Running for Cover

Several people were hospitalized and shoppers were caught in the chaos after a shooting stemming from a fight Saturday afternoon at Aventura Mall.

Aventura Police say two groups of people got into a fight near the Hugo Boss store at the luxury mall, located at 19501 Biscayne Boulevard. Someone brought out a gun, but another man drew his gun and started shooting.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say they transported five people to local hospitals -- one of them was taken to a trauma center -- but Aventura Police reported three people were injured.

Several people were detained in connection to the fight, Aventura Police said. The person who fired their weapon ran away from the mall and is at large.

Aventura Police closed down the mall until further notice. There is no active shooter threat.

Several people on Twitter reported crowds of shoppers leaving the mall as well as customers and employees having to lock down inside stores.

Video posted to Twitter shows the scene amid reports of a shooting at Aventura Mall Saturday, May 8, 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.