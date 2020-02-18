Shooting at Lauderhill Apartment Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lauderhill that left one man dead and another person rushed to the hospital.

Officers responded to the scene near Northwest 18th Street and 52nd Avenue, where the incident took place around 2:30 a.m.

Lauderhill Police Ofc. Mike Santiago say several armed suspects broke into the apartment, where one man was killed and another person was shot in the leg. Police say both people lived inside the apartment.

Investigators say the victim has since been released from the hospital. Officials did not release the identity of either person shot or any information on the possible suspects.