Shooting investigation underway in North Miami Beach: Police

By NBC6 and Cherney Amhara

Police are investigating after a shooting in North Miami Beach early Monday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of NE 153rd Street.

At this time, police cannot confirm if anyone was struck during the incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

Nearby, about 20 streets north of this incident, there was more police presence with detectives placing evidence markers on the ground.

At this time, police have not linked the two incidents.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

