A man is in critical condition after police saw he was found shot in Southwest Miami-Dade on Thursday.

Police said the victim was found shot in the area of 119th Avenue and SW 220th Street, after a ShotSpotter alert went off at around 11:20 p.m.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The victim told police he was shot by a man who was trying to steal his bag.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue took the victim to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

NBC6 is working to learn more surrounding the investigation.