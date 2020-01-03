Driver Hospitalized After Shooting on I-95 in Miami

A woman was shot Friday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Miami, highway officials said.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 79th Street, according to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho.

The woman, who was driving a silver Chevy sedan, was traveling southbound on the highway when the passenger in her car said he heard gunshots and noticed she had been shot, Camacho said. He jumped out of the vehicle and onto the roadway shoulder.

The driver was hospitalized with critical injuries. Officials did not have any description of the suspect vehicle.

Southbound I-95 is currently shutdown at NW 79 ST. Troopers are on scene investigating a Highway Shooting. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/7JsnsVhc2Z — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) January 4, 2020

All southbound lanes of I-95 are shut down for the investigation. Traffic cameras show the major back-up on the highway.

Further details were not available.

