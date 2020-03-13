Shopper With COVID-19 Visited Dolphin Mall

Dolphin Mall will undergo deep cleaning and sanitation Friday night after it was reported that a patient confirmed to have COVID-19 visited the center earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the mall said in a statement that the shopper visited the center on March 8.

The statement added that there are no known cases of center employees with the novel coronavirus.

All events at the mall have been canceled through the end of March. The center play area is closed and seating capacity at the food court has been reduced.

Hours of operation remain the same, but officials with the mall say they are monitoring developments and will make changes as the situation progresses.