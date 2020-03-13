coronavirus

Shopper With COVID-19 Visited Dolphin Mall

vicente-solano-bomba-dolphin-mall-006
NBC 6

Dolphin Mall will undergo deep cleaning and sanitation Friday night after it was reported that a patient confirmed to have COVID-19 visited the center earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the mall said in a statement that the shopper visited the center on March 8.

The statement added that there are no known cases of center employees with the novel coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Miami-Dade and Broward Public Schools to Temporarily Close Over Coronavirus

coronavirus 21 hours ago

Trump Declares Coronavirus Emergency, Supports Aid Package

All events at the mall have been canceled through the end of March. The center play area is closed and seating capacity at the food court has been reduced.

Hours of operation remain the same, but officials with the mall say they are monitoring developments and will make changes as the situation progresses.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusDolphin Mall
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us