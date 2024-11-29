Shoppers line up outside BrandsMart USA in Miami Gardens for Black Friday deals

Many stores and malls were closed Thursday, but for the ones that weren't, shoppers were out searching for Black Friday deals.

People lined up at BrandsMart USA, hoping to be among the first to get inside.

Shoppers were already in line before the doors opened at their Miami Gardens locations.

Charles Pierre and his wife are searching for good deals on phones. He thought the store would open early, so that's when he showed up.

“They said they opened at 4 o'clock, I've been here since 10 this morning,” Pierre said. “I just came straight here, but when I get home, I'm going to eat.”

One woman told NBC6 she flew into Miami from the Bahamas just to shop.

Theresa Nicholas was one of hundreds of people who waited in line.

“I got a TV, very good price, printer, oh yeah, $24 can't go wrong,” Nicholas said.

Black Friday remains the best time of the year for the deepest discounts, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks prices online.

BrandsMart USA opens at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday and closes at 11:00 p.m.