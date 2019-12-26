Shoppers Returning Holiday Items to South Florida Stores

It’s a right of the holiday season as much as the opening of gifts on Christmas Day – the returning of some of those gifts on the day after.

Shoppers lined up at stores across South Florida on Thursday in an effort to return items for reasons ranging from the wrong size to – well, looking for something they may actually like.

Those who made purchased from Amazon made the trip to their nearby Kohl’s store in order to make a return for items or gift cards.

In order to get top dollar for your return, stores ask shoppers to keep their items in seeable condition – including keeping receipts and even hangers in some cases – and to check a store’s policy on returns.

If you are shipping an item back, make sure to watch for additional charges even if the company offers you a shipping label. At the same time, shoppers are advised to make sure they keep track of their package once it’s shipped out.

Most stores have a return window of the beginning of January in order to get the entire value for your items.