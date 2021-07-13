first alert weather

Shower, Storm Chances Increase Dramatically Across South Florida Tuesday

Rain chances will pick up by midday and stay elevated overnight

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you thought Monday's wet weather would be the most South Florida would get this week, Tuesday could change that and bring with it serious chances for major rainfall and potential flooding.

The northern stretches of a tropical wave will bring a 70% chance of showers and storms to the region Tuesday. Many areas picked up 2-4" of rain Monday, so any additional heavy rain could cause that flooding.

Rain chances will pick up by midday and stay elevated overnight. The extra rain and clouds will keep highs Tuesday in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances will dip to 50% Wednesday and then range from about 30-40% for the end of the week and this upcoming weekend. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
