Showers, Storms Arrive Monday to Start Work Week in South Florida

Those heading out across South Florida may need an umbrella with showers and storms arriving as early as the morning hours for some parts of the area.

The area is locked into a wet pattern Monday with easily 60-70% seeing showers and thunderstorms. Chances for severe weather look limited, however isolated flooding is certainly possible.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Temperatures will be a little cooler versus the weekend with highs hitting the upper 80s. This pattern should continue for the next couple of days.

Drier air is poised to move in by late this week as rain chances dip to about 20%. You'll notice a slightly more pleasant east breeze developing by the end of the week too.

This pattern should hold on into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.