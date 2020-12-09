‘Significant' Water Main Break Floods Roadways in Downtown Miami

A major water main break was causing problems for motorists and residents in a section of downtown Miami Wednesday morning.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said there was a “significant break” at 201 South Biscayne Boulevard.

Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said firefighters responded to the area around 7 a.m. and found water flowing out of a large crack in the pavement.

City of Miami Fire Rescue

"Several parts of the pavement were cracked and water was actively flowing below the concrete. It is flowing into two or three buildings that are in the area that have underground parking," he said, adding that crews were working to determine where the leak was coming from.

Aerial footage showed a watery mess with some of the water flowing into nearby Biscayne Bay.

Officials have not said how long it would take to fix the break, but drivers were advised to avoid the area. Crews have blocked off the area between Biscayne Blvd. and Southeast 1st Avenue between 3rd and 5th Street.

Biscayne Blvd from SE 3RD ST to SE 5th St and from SE 1st Av to Biscayne Blvd is closed due to a waterline break. Avoid area until crews finish with the repairs. @CityofMiamiFire #downtownmiami pic.twitter.com/n0JWnxhNsC — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 9, 2020

Metromover service in the area has also been suspended while the cleanup continues.

