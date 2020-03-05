Singer Pleasure P Arrested on Battery Charge in Miami Gardens

Singer Pleasure P was arrested on a battery charge in Miami Gardens after a run-in with a fast food worker early Thursday, authorities said.

The 35-year-old musician, whose real name is Marcus Ramone Cooper, was taken into custody following a disturbance at the Checkers at 18100 Northwest 2nd Avenue, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the worker said Cooper had been yelling at her through the intercom system for several minutes before he pulled up to the window and "continued to yell louder and become more disrespectful."

The worker said Cooper gave her $60 in exchange for his food, then pushed her in the chest with the food, the report said.

When officers arrived, Cooper said he had been involved in a verbal altercation with the worker and said he threw the food but not at her, the report said.

"While the defendant was speaking to me his person was emitting a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage," an officer wrote in the report. "I continued my investigation and saw food all over the floor near the drive through window and several employees who corroborated the testimony of the victim."

Cooper was arrested and booked into jail in Miami-Dade. He was later released, and attorney information wasn't available.

Pleasure P has been a member of the group Pretty Ricky, which started in Miami in the 1990s and released top-selling albums Bluestars and Late Night Special in the 2000s.