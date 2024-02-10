Single in South Florida? Here are 6 events ahead of Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is upon us and whether or not you're in a relationship, there is still a reason to celebrate.

A recent WalletHub study found that the Sunshine State is the number one best state for singles in the U.S. and with good reason.

Not only is there a large population of people that are out there looking for love, but there are so many attractions available that the date night options are limitless.

This weekend, there are several events happening across South Florida for singles looking to make a connection.

Whether you are looking for a night out to find love, or you're just trying to have a fun weekend in South Florida, here are six events you can check out:

Valentine's Day cooking class in Fort Lauderdale

Grab your aprons and bring your appetite because this delicious cooking class in Fort Lauderdale will have you impressing your date in no time.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, Sistrunk Marketplace is offering a fun-filled cooking class just in time for Valentine's Day.

Tickets are on sale for $105 for a single ticket and it includes a welcome drink and bite as well as the opportunity to learn how to cook a delicious filet mignon and mushroom risotto.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

Valentine's Day Paint, Sip, & Pose

Kick off your pre-Valentine's Day weekend with a painting experience that includes an instructor, bellinis, small bites, photo booths, and music.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, Primeshots Studios is hosting a paint night like you've never seen before.

The event will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. and tickets cost $40 for a single admission or $70 if you are coming with your sweetheart.

The admission also includes a free photoshoot where you can view your cute pics live during the photo session, or you can take them home digitally or by print at an additional cost.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Valentine Singles Lock & Key Event in Davie

Welcome to the ultimate icebreaker.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, local singles between the ages of 21 and 49 can meet from 7 - 9 p.m. for the mixer at Round Up Nightclub and Restaurant in Davie.

Tickets for the Lock and Key Party are $29 per person and is a great way to unwind after a long work week.

The premise? All woman get a lock, and all men get a key. Match the right key and lock and you may win a prize.

For tickets, click here.

Valentine-paws for a Cause in Fort Lauderdale

On Saturday, Feb. 10, Valentine-paws for a Cause is offering a heartwarming fundraising event to celebrate love and help Saving Sage Animal Rescue.

The in-person event is free to the public and will take place from 3 - 6 p.m. at the LauderAle Brewery in Fort Lauderdale.

Attendees will have tail-wagging good time filled with furry friends, a kissing booth, speed dating and even professional Valentine's Day dog photography.

Click here to reserve your spot.

Speed dating in Miami Beach

On Sunday, Feb. 11, MyCheekyDate is offering a modern spin to speed dating.

Arrive at the Mondrian South Beach Miami for a casual and comfortable atmosphere where South Florida singles can meet one another and find someone who shares their passions and interests.

The event is for adults between the ages of 25 and 39 and tickets begin at $32.95.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. and begins when all daters have arrived.

Your mobile scorecard will give you the ability to see all the participants attending the event, upload your picture, make your selections and be notified of your matches all from your phone.

For tickets, click here.

Galleria Fort Lauderdale’s “Sip & Shop” Valentine’s Day Event

Galleria Fort Lauderdale is offering “Sip & Shop” a pre-Valentine’s Day shopping event.

On Monday, Feb. 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. shoppers can enjoy the latest collections from companies like Swarovski and Michael Kors, sample delicious chocolates from Läderach, and take part in a delectable wine tasting experience.

The event is free to the public and is in support of Heart Gallery of Broward with is committed to connecting foster children with loving families through impactful initiatives and community support.

Attendees can purchase raffle tickets to win a special gift package.

To RSVP, click here.