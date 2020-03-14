Six Cases of COVID-19 Linked to Nova Southeastern University

Six people with ties to Nova Southeastern University have tested positive for COVID-19, school officials say.

According to NSU, all of the individuals had traveled to Ireland before the Trump administration announced travel restrictions for Europe and the United Kingdom.

The school was not able to release much information on who the six people were, but NSU says all six individuals - as well as any staff or students who they may have come into contact with - are being asked to self-isolate.

Earlier this week, NSU suspended all classes for over a week, as the school makes the shift to online programs.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates