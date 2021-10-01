Sketch Released of Man Wanted in Attempted Armed Sex Battery in Palmetto Bay

Miami-Dade Police released a sketch Friday of a man wanted for an attempted armed sexual battery in Palmetto Bay earlier this week.

The incident happened Wednesday morning in the area of Southwest 91st Avenue and Southwest 168th Street.

Police said the 30-year-old victim told investigators she was walking in the area when she was approached by a man armed with a pocket knife.

The man pointed the knife at her and forced her toward a vacant grassy area, where he forcefully tried removing her shirt, police said.

The woman was able to fight the man off and run away. She suffered minor scrapes and a laceration in the incident.

🚨Help us identify and/or locate this individual regarding an Attempted Armed Sexual Battery that occurred on September 29, 2021, in the area of SW 90 Avenue & SW 168 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/9LtdPzSNg7 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 1, 2021

"It was a little bit difficult for her to understand what was going on, but in this incident, no matter what language you speak, you're going through a traumatic event and she did the right thing, she fought for her life and she was able to get away from this animal," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Argemis Colome said.

Police said the suspect was a tall man with a thin build, wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.