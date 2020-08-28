Small Plane Crashes in Broward County

Authorities responded after a small plane crashed in an industrial area in Broward County Friday morning.

The incident was reported in the area of Pembroke Road and S. Park Road near Pembroke Park.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Aero Commander crashed around 9 a.m. Officials said they were working to determine how many people were on board.

Footage showed the damaged plane in the parking lot of a self storage building with a yellow tarp covering what appeared to be a body.

The building also appeared to have been damaged in the crash.

NBC 6

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue crews responded to the scene, along with crime scene and homicide detectives.

Records showed the plane had left Pompano Beach Airpark just minutes before the crash.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.