Broward County

Small Plane Crashes in Broward County

Officials working to determine how many were on board when plane went down

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Authorities responded after a small plane crashed in an industrial area in Broward County Friday morning.

The incident was reported in the area of Pembroke Road and S. Park Road near Pembroke Park.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Aero Commander crashed around 9 a.m. Officials said they were working to determine how many people were on board.

Local

Miami-Dade 5 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Local Nurse Shares Personal COVID Battle, Marlins' Social Injustice Protest Postpones Game

Miami Beach 18 hours ago

‘This Cannot Be an Unsolved Case': No Arrests Months After Miami Beach Woman's Murder

Footage showed the damaged plane in the parking lot of a self storage building with a yellow tarp covering what appeared to be a body.

The building also appeared to have been damaged in the crash.

NBC 6
A building was damaged when a small plane crashed in Broward County on Aug. 28, 2020.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue crews responded to the scene, along with crime scene and homicide detectives.

Records showed the plane had left Pompano Beach Airpark just minutes before the crash.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us