Some Flooding in South Florida as Eta Churns Nearby

Some flooding was being reported throughout Florida Sunday as Tropical Storm Eta remained to the south but was bringing heavy rainfall.

Street flooding was reported in portions of Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties, as Eta was expected to bring between 6 and 12 inches of rain to the area, with isolated maximum storm totals of 18 inches, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Flash and urban flooding was possible, the NHC said. A flood watch was in effect in South Florida until Tuesday.

A storm surge warning was in effect for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay, while a storm surge watch was in effect for the Florida coast from Bonita Beach to Card Sound Bridge.

Officials with the South Florida Water management District said they had lowered canals, staffed pump stations and control rooms to manage water, adjusted flood protection gates and pumps, prepared to use projects and infrastructure to store excess stormwater and closed navigation locks for public safety.

In Miami-Dade, the county opened two evacuation centers for people who live in mobile homes or low-lying areas.

City of Miami officials said portable pumps have been deployed in several locations throughout the city, and crews have been working to eliminate any obstructions in the city's stormwater drainage systems.

In Fort Lauderdale, Mayor Dean Trantalis said they have city trucks pumping water from low lying areas and crews pumping out storm drains. He said they would continue doing so until winds reached 35 mph.

RAW: Footage shows wet weather in Fort Lauderdale from eta.