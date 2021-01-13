Some MIA Passengers Say New CDC Travel Guidelines are a Good Thing

The U.S. will soon require international passengers flying to the country to provide negative Covid test results before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Under the new guidelines that go into effect January 26, travelers will have to get a Covid test within 3 days before traveling to the U.S. and show airlines documentation of negative results.

Some travelers at Miami International Airport say the new guidelines are a good thing.

Jose Mejia, who spent three weeks abroad visiting family in Columbia over the holidays, says he doesn't travel with the same amount of ease as he once did.

"It's unsafe every where," Mejia said. "You never know."

Several other travelers passing through MIA shared the same feeling.

"It's better," Carolina Acosta said. "It's better for everyone."

Local infectious disease specialist Dr. Jose Gonzales Zamora says he would've liked to see the new requirement put into effect sooner, but it's not too late.

"I think it could have been done earlier," Zamora said. "But I do think it’s a good thing and I do think it will help.”

The measures by CDC are being put in place to help limit the spread of the virus as new strands of the virus are emerging across the globe

“Testing before and after travel is a critical layer to slow the introduction and spread of COVID-19,” the CDC said. “This strategy is consistent with the current phase of the pandemic and more efficiently protects the health of Americans.”