Some South Florida YMCAs Set to Reopen Starting Thursday

Some South Florida YMCA locations are set to reopen starting Thursday after the coronavirus pandemic led to their closure.

The Greater Hollywood YMCA Family Center, the Pembroke Pines YMCA Family Center, and the Weston YMCA Family Center are scheduled to reopen Thursday with access only for members.

The centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Officials with the organization said there will be limited services and enhanced safety protocols at the centers.

"All of our locations will have procedures in place to help guard against the spread of the virus, including checking temperatures of staff and members, wearing face masks and following social distancing guidelines," YMCA of South Florida President & CEO Sheryl A. Woods said in a statement.

All other local YMCA locations will remain closed, but the organization is planning a second phase of reopening in June and a third phase in July.

For more information visit ymcasouthflorida.org.