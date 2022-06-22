Son Stabbed Father to Death at Plantation Home, Facing Murder Charge: Police

A 26-year-old man is facing a murder charge after police said he stabbed his father to death at a Plantation home Wednesday night.

Fire rescue responded at around 8:30 p.m. to a home on W. Coco Plum Circle in the gated community at the Coco Plum Estates.

First responders found a man dead at the scene with multiple stab wounds.

Plantation Police confirmed Thursday that 26-year-old Thomas Loperfido stabbed his father to death at the home.

Loperfido was booked into the Broward jail on a premeditated murder charge, records showed.

Police haven't identified the father, but records showed the home was registered to 71-year-old John Loperfido.

Neighbors said they were shocked to hear of the crime.

"I just said hello to the deceased person this morning when I saw him," said neighbor Steve Waldorf. "... and unfortunately, this happened."

“We’re all shocked and saddened by it," neighbor Bob Hauser said.

Other neighbors said Thomas Loperfido struggled with mental health.

“By the way he talks and behaves, you could see that he had some mental problems," neighbor Grace Perez said.

The 26-year-old had been in trouble with the law before. He was arrested in Palm Beach County last year for a probation violation and resisting an officer, records showed.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.