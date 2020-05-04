reopening

South Beach Park Closes Less Than a Week After Reopening

A South Beach park is closing less than a week after open spaces in Miami Beach reopened under strict health restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic

South Pointe Park has been closed until further notice, according to Miami Beach officials.

City officials did not give a specific reason for the closure, but, in a tweet, Miami Beach sent out a friendly reminder to wear face coverings when enjoying the city’s parks.

Crowds of people were seen at the park this weekend - many without face masks.

On Friday, Miami Beach reopened parks and marinas between certain hours and under specific health guidelines.

Over this past weekend, Miami Beach Police say over 7,000 verbal warnings were given to people who did not wear their face masks at parks.

A majority of which, police say, were given at South Pointe Park.

