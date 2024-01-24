South Carolina authorities find remains of South Florida woman who went missing in 2011

A South Florida family has some closure after their loved one's remains were found in South Carolina more than 10 years after she was reported missing.

For more than a decade, Adriana Laster's family wanted answers and wanted to know where she was. Not a day, week or month went by where they didn’t think about her.

The young mother moved to South Carolina with Freddie Grant. She was last seen in Elgin, South Carolina in September 2011.

"She was always around for me,” her daughter Crystal Laster said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Last week in a news conference, the Richland County Coroner and Sheriff said Laster's remains were found in a Richland County landfill on Jan. 12. Her family is still processing the discovery.

"I don't know, hurt is not even the word, it just feels like you're suffocating,” her sister Merveille Williams said. "It was always my sister is somewhere living her life just being free."

Laster was born in Key West and was the youngest of five children.

“Cheerful little something,” Williams said. “Beautiful, intelligent, strong-willed."

Williams described her youngest sister as loving and caring, especially when it came to her daughter.

"She made sure that Crystal was number one, always,” Williams said.

"She taught me how to love, in spite of who hurt you, you just have to keep pushing,” Crystal Laster said.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he's confident Grant is responsible for Laster's death. NBC affiliate WIS reported Laster filed several reports of abuse against Grant. According to the sheriff's department, Grant is currently serving a 30-year sentence in a separate case, the kidnapping and murder of 15-year-old Gabrielle Swainson.

"I called Freddie Grant a monster back then, I'll stand here today and continue to call him a monster because that's exactly what he was,” Lott said.

Williams said she didn't know Grant and never suspected anything was wrong with her sister.

"I have this feeling as if why didn't I see the signs, were there any signs? Was the phone calls a cry out and I didn't pick up on it?” Williams said. “It just goes over and over in my mind, what did I miss?"

While they have some answers, Laster's family says there's still one thing they want to know: Why?

"To just kill her, no, no, death is too good for Freddie Grant,” Crystal Laster’s grandmother Phyllis Horn said.

"He may not care, but some of us were suffering on the outside when he was inside," Crystal Laster said. "He should also suffer while he's in there."

The Richland County Sheriff said in the news conference that Elgin Police obtained warrants to charge Grant with Laster's murder. He also believes Grant is responsible for killing one more person, which they are investigating.

Detectives tried interviewing Grant last week, but he declined to speak.

According to the coroner's office, they have not recovered all of Laster's remains but they will search until they can't find anything else.

The family created a Gofundme to help pay for a burial.