Here are the 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools in South Florida

Several South Florida schools were recognized this week as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

Five schools from Miami-Dade County and one Broward County public school were among the 15 schools in Florida that were awarded the prestigious recognition.

The schools are recognized in both or either category: as Exemplary High Performing Schools, in which the school is a top performer in state assessments or nationally normed tests, or as Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools, which excel in narrowing achievement gaps between different student groups and the overall student body.

The following South Florida schools are 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools and were recognized as Exemplary High Performing Schools:

George Washington Carver Middle School in Coral Gables, Miami-Dade County Public Schools

This magnet school offers international students and education in French, German, Italian and Spanish, as well as many STEAM – Science Technology Engineering Arts and Music – lessons and projects.

Somerset Academy Davie Charter School in Davie, Broward School District

Somerset Academy was named a National Blue Ribbon School back in 2011 and 2017. With only 151 students enrolled, the school boasts a close-knit, family-like atmosphere that supports every student's growth with a rigorous curriculum.

Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy in Hialeah, Miami-Dade School District

This STEM magnet school has previously received many national accolades, including a top 100 ranking from the U.S. News and World Report. The academy focuses on scientific and mathematical research, methodology and the application of the sciences.

HIVE Preparatory School in Miami, Miami-Dade School District

This K-8 charter school is recognized as a Title I school that predominantly consists of Hispanic and African American ethnicities. The school's goals in education are in the name: High expectations, Inquiry-driven, Versatile, and Excellence-minded academic and social environment.

True North Classical Academy in Miami, Miami-Dade charter school

The first classical school in Miami boasts superior academic experience and moral development in a tuition-free public charter school. 100% of the student body graduates and enrolls in college.

North Dade Center For Modern Languages in Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade School District

Established in 1989, it stands on the site of the first all-Black high school in upper Miami-Dade County and in the present day provides educational excellence to traditionally underrepresented: the current student body comprises over 40 nationalities and over 20 languages.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

Across the county, 356 schools were recognized this year. Up to 420 schools are nominated each year.