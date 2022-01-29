South Florida Airports Canceled 300+ Flights After Severe Winter Weather

South Florida airports are dealing with the ramifications of extreme winter weather in the Northeast, as Florida sees some of the lowest temperatures in years.

Over 200 flights were canceled at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Saturday, and over 100 flights have canceled Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

On Saturday, Miami International Airport saw 145 cancellations and 165 delays. Fort Lauderdale International Airport saw 127 cancellations and 84 delays.

American Airlines, Delta and JetBlue accounted for the majority of the canceled flights at MIA and JetBlue and Spirit were the most affected by the cancellations at FLL.

On Sunday, MIA has seen at least 57 flights canceled and 184 delays and FLL saw 55 cancellations and 88 delays.

In the Northeast, LaGuardia Airport airport canceled 97 percent of inbound and outbound flights Saturday, while other airports in the region saw between 46 and 91 percent of flights canceled due to the severe storms.