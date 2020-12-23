South Florida Airports See Busiest Weeks During Holiday Travel Despite Pandemic Concerns

South Florida airports have projected a decrease in travel during this holiday season, but with just one day before Christmas Eve, the next two weeks may be the busiest of the year.

Joshua Oyler and his family were at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday night, preapring to fly back home to Atlanta.

Oyler said he and his family felt safe despite warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Just take all the precautions and we're fine," said Oyler. "Actually it was a lot less people than I would expect for Christmas time. We had like an empty plane when we came here."

Andrea Lopez was flying out to see her family.

"I have my wipes. I have my gloves. I got a covid test before I left," said Lopez, talking about all the precautions she’s taking.

She says she’s using faith to believe that everything will turn out okay.

"We're trying to do whatever we can to not let it ruin the rest of a very crazy year."

The next two weeks are projected to be the busiest of the year for airports, as millions are expected to fly during the coronavirus pandemic. However, it will not be as busy as previous years.

Miami International Airport is expecting a 54% decrease in holiday travel compared to previous years - with a projected 1,157,353 passengers taking a flight during these next two weeks. That would be an average of 60,000 to 70,000 passengers every day.