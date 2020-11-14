South Florida Biden Supporters Caravan Throughout Miami-Dade County

A South Florida event held by several Joe Biden supporters aimed at echoing the President-elect's words of unity Saturday afternoon - the same day thousands gathered to support current President Trump in Washington.

A caravan of cars traveled 12 miles throughout Miami-Dade County, beginning in Tropical Park and ending at the Freedom Tower.

Local Democrats representing different organizations came together for the event with a celebratory flare and sense of purpose, they say.

"It’s about unity now, the victor has already been announced. It’s projected. It’s all about uniting this city state and country. Enough with the division," Richard Quincoces, Vice President of AFL-CIO, said.

However, in Washington D.C. thousands of Trump supporters expressed their continued discontent with the election's results.

Many vendors and dozens of people carrying flags and wearing red Make America Great Again hats and shirts attended the protest, and a sea of cheering people had gathered on Freedom Plaza by the time the event kicked off at noon.

Within an hour of the event officially beginning, people were seen shoving and pushing against each other in some parts of the crowd. A D.C. police officer was seen getting in the middle of one scuffle.