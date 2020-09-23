South Florida Catholic Schools Begin to Reopen for In-Person Instruction

Many South Florida Catholic school students headed back to the classroom as the Archdiocese of Miami began to reopen its schools for in-person instruction Wednesday.

The Archdiocese's schools in Miami-Dade and Broward are reopening with a phased-in approach that will be completed by Oct. 2.

At St. Brendan Elementary in Miami, students wore masks and underwent temperature checks.

“It’s a mix of emotions right?" parent Jose Zubimendi said. "You’re concerned about the potential spread of the virus, but you’re also looking forward to getting them back to a more traditional setting. Because the Zoom at their age, it’s just tough to keep them focused."

“I think it’s so important for them to be with their friends, to be with their teachers, that schoolhouse learning is irreplaceable," parent Janette Quintero said.

Each of the 49 elementary and eight high schools are publishing their plans for reopening on their websites.

Archdiocese schools will continue to offer distance learning for those who prefer it.

Students in Miami-Dade and Broward public schools will have to wait a little longer to return to classrooms, with plans in place to begin staggered returns to in-person instruction in mid-October.